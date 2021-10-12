CAMERON, Mo. - William "Bill" Arthur Williams, 74, passed away Oct. 7, 2021.
He was born Aug. 13, 1947, to Bill and Alvera Williams in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill graduated from Liberty High School in 1965 and attended Metropolitan Community College.
He married Rosalie Frazier on Oct. 11, 1970.
Bill worked in retail and began working at GTE for 25 years until retiring. Bill was a deacon and drove the church bus at the Cameron First Baptist Church, served as a Scout Master, a Girl Scout Leader with his wife Rosalie, Tribe of Mic-o-Say, and director of Grand Oaks Church Camp. He enjoyed reading his Bible, volunteering throughout the community, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors: Rosie, of the home; three children, Darla (Shane) Fuller, April Williams, and Derek (Amanda); and six grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, Caleb, Olin Joseph, Levi, and Sadie.
Services: 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Donations can be made to the The Rose Lowenstein Foundation for Childhood Cancer Awareness
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
