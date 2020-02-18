Willhoyte, Phyllis "Sam" J. 1927-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Phyllis Jean "Sam" Willhoyte, 92, of Maryville, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, her family at her side.

Sam was born in Maryville, on Aug. 15, 1927, and was a life-long resident of the area.

She lived for a time in Wilcox, Missouri.

Her parents were, William John "Bill" and Elizabeth (Straugh) Dempsey; they preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by: her siblings: Douglas Dempsey, Agnes Booth, Marjorie Rhodes and Beverly Hutson.

She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Sam went to grade school in Wilcox and then graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

For 25 years, Sam was the Polk Township collector, for Nodaway County, Missouri.

Sam liked to be around people, and to visit and loved playing cards.

On Sept. 22, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church, in Maryville, Sam and Jack Newman Willhoyte were united in marriage, by Rev. Monk Bryan.

He survives of the home.

She is also survived by: her children, Debra Jean Parman, Maryville, and Pamela Jean (Pat) Nelson, Maryville; three grandchildren: Amy Elizabeth Wilson, Matthew Blake (Megan) Nelson and Sarah Jacqueline (Brice) Freeman; two great-grandchildren, Levon Dean Nelson and Blakely Jean Freeman; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, on Friday, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to: First United Methodist Church, 104 North Main, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.