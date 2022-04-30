L. Sherman Wilkinson Jr., 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
On Aug. 18, 1940, he was born in St. Joseph to M. Maxine (Lucas) and Linville Sherman Wilkinson Sr.
He retired after nearly 20 years as a mechanic for the St. Joseph Police Department. He also was an iron worker and drove a school bus.
As the first Elder of the church, he was a member of the Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was also a Master Guide Pathfinder Leader.
Sherman was an avid cyclist, completing the MS 150 many times. He loved to camp, hike and travel. He was also a skilled bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vernal (Simpson) Wilkinson; second wife, Marie A. (Childs) Wilkinson; daughter, M. Maxine Besch; grandson, Linville Sherman IV; sister, Barbara Taylor Burgess; beloved dog, Samson.
He is survived by children, Rosalind Wallace Brown, Linville Sherman Wilkinson, III (Rhonda), Adrian Wilson, Regina Gribble, Reyhan Wilkinson (Courtney); grandchildren, Ranece, Royce, Rechaela, Khym, Antwoine (Cheyana), LaCole (Cheo), Dajonn, Cameron, Austyn (Corey), Reyhan Jr., Tarik, Makaila, Mya, Maleeq, Assata, Ayende, Ayanna, Azariah; great-grandchildren, Talia, Nylah, Calyan, Danielle, Taiya, Kalev, Ezeek, Addison, Brooklyn, Derryck, Khadyn, Aniyah, Mekhi, Khobi, K’ire, Erion, Jadyn, Jasmine, Julian, Cash, Camille, Daniah, Donovan, Estrella, Mycah, Carter, Violet; siblings, Carolyn Curtis (Ron), and Gary Wilkinson Sr.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to the Fruedenthal Home-Based Healthcare family for their support and assistance with their father.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, Emamnuel Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Central States Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Pathfinder Ministry, 3301 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.