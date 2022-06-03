On May 31, 2022, Jerry Lee Wilkinson, 62, St. Joseph, passed to his heavenly home, now with Jesus, and welcomed by his parents, grandparents, sister, and brother.
Jerry was born Jan. 28, 1960, to Park and Dorothy (Speaker) Wilkinson.
Jerry loved his family, loved to tease and be teased. He graduated from Helen Davis State School. He started his A-OK Pop Machine business in 2000. He enjoyed bowling, doing Meals on Wheels, attending UCP and Grace Calvary Chapel. He also loved going to his favorite Speedy's Gas Station for his Pepsi and banana whenever he got a chance.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Elliot; and brother, Gary Lee Wilkinson.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Rhonda Murphy; special friend, Dennis; numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers Jerry so dearly loved, and that loved him in return. Thanks also to Fruedenthal Hospice for the exceptional care they provide.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 9 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
