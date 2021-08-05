Wilkerson, Terold E. Sacramento, Calif.

Terold "Terry" E.
Wilkerson
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Terold "Terry" E. Wilkerson, Sr, 57, of Sacramento, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.
Terry was preceded in death by: his father, Clifford B. Wilkerson, Sr.; his brother, Clifford B. Wilkerson, Jr.; and his son, Sean A. Wilkerson
Terry leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Caren; his daughters: Alexandria Wilkerson, Alyssa Wilkerson and Tiara Swartz; son, Terold 'TJ' Wilkerson; his mother Clarice Wilkerson; brothers, Michael Massey and Devery Wilkerson; sisters, Marie Wilkerson and Tonya Wilkerson; grandchildren, Noah Buchanan and Aaliyah Buchanan; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Service: Noon Friday, Community Fellowship Church of Christ, Kansas City, under the direction of Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Interment: Ashland Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.