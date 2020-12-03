KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Dale Roderick Wilkerson Sr. was born on Oct. 20, 1963, in Kansas City, to Frank and Beverly (Monroe) Wilkerson. He was the youngest of four children.

Dale attended school in the Kansas City Missouri School District and was a member of Southeast Sr. High School, Class of '81.

Dale left school at age 17 and completed his General Equivalency Diploma (GED) that same year.

He began his career at Ralston Purina, was then employed by Williams Foods, and later worked at Cargill a subsidiary of Purina.

Dale went on to work for J.C. Penney Distribution and was a Dock Supervisor for many years.

Dale surrendered his life to Christ and was baptized at Community Fellowship Church of Jesus Christ.

Dale made his transition from this earthly home on Nov. 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Frank D. Wilkerson III; his son, Montez Lee Ashford; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Dale Roderick Wilkerson Sr. leaves to cherish his memories: three sons: DonDale and Roderick Fields, Dale Wilkerson Jr.; one daughter, Courtney Wilkerson; and eight grandchildren, all of Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers: Frank D. (Darla) Wilkerson IV and Gary Taylor of St. Joseph; two sisters: Mariem (Clifford) Brown of Blue Springs, Missouri Diana Wilkerson of Kansas City; lifelong friend, Stacy Williams of Kansas City; and hosts of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Community Fellowship Church of Jesus Christ, Kansas City, Missouri.

Family visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Funeral Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.