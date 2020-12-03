Beverly J. Wilkerson

On Nov. 22, 2020, Beverly J. Wilkerson was called into Glory.

Born in St. Joseph, Beverly attended school in the Elwood, Kansas School District and graduated from Elwood High School, Class of '56.

Beverly met Frank Dale Wilkerson III (Dan) after high school. They were married in 1957 and to this union, four children were born. The couple moved to Kansas City and Beverly went to work at Bendix, where she retired after 25 plus years of service. Beverly also worked for J.C. Penney for 15 years, and she enjoyed volunteering for Habit for Humanity.

Beverly accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church, in Elwood. She was a devoted member of Palestine Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Earl Abel. There she served on the Usher Board and Mass Choir faithfully, until the decline in health. She was dedicated to doing God's work.

She was a proud member of #110 Order Ladies of Faith of Eastern Star for 40 years and served as Grand General Secretary. They held a special place in her heart, and she cherished their bonds of sisterhood, charity and sincere friendships.

She was affectionately known as Babe, Bev, Grandma Bev and Aunt Bev. She loved to dance and lit up any room she entered. She was always in tune with her appearance - she enjoyed getting her hair and nails done, with her swoop bangs and French roll, and let's not forget the red (Cherry Jubilee) lipstick.

She always said she was the boss of her younger sister, Marsha, and loved to give her a hard time. She loved to feed people, even if you already ate. She enjoyed having her family around; she liked to touch, hug, and hold your hand. Everything was so genuine about her.

She was preceded in death by: a twin, whom she affectionately called Everly; her loving husband; her son, Dale Wilkerson Sr.; parents, William Graham and Cecil Vaughn; sisters, Joyce Moore and Brenda Washington; and grandson, Montez Ashford.

She will be forever remembered by: her son, Frank (Darla) Wilkerson IV of St. Joseph; daughters, Mariem (Clifford) Brown of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Diana Wilkerson of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren: William Brewer, Jamar (Christina) Brown, Tamesha Brown, LaTasha (Fatai) Hicks, Ranota (Johnathan) Turrentine, DonDale Fields, Jamar Wilkerson, Marcus (Kristy) Brown, DaWanna Wilkerson, Dale Wilkerson Jr, Francis Wilkerson, RaShaunda Wilkerson, Roderick Fields, Cameron Neil and Courtney Wilkerson; brothers, Melvin (Elnora) Gordman and Douglas (Jackie) Vaughn, both of Saint Joseph; sister, Marsha Vaughn of Kansas City; 45 great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Community Fellowship Church of Jesus Christ, Kansas City, Missouri.

Family visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, Interment Ashland Cemetery.

Funeral Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.