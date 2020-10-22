Wilhite, William H. 1932-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - William (Bill) H. Wilhite entered into rest Oct. 19, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans home in Cameron, Missouri.

Bill was born April 19, 1932, to Mary (Lessig) Clark and Roy Clark, in Bedford, Indiana. After the loss of his father, Bill and his mother moved to Kansas. In 1935 Bill was adopted by his stepfather, James F. Wilhite.

Bill attended and graduated Washington High School, Muncie, Kansas. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army. While in the Army he met Guadalupe (Lou) Lopez. They were married Sept. 12 1954. The military moved them to many locations, seven children were added to their family.

After serving 15 years in the Army including service in the Korean War, Bill and Lou settled in Stewartsville, Missouri. Bill worked at TWA as lead in shipping and receiving. He enjoyed lots of things from coaching little league, being 4H leader, to competitive bowling with his wife and son, and he loved to dance.

Bill retired from TWA in 1992. He worked a few years in security at KCI Airport, then he worked at Big Lots and retired from there.

Bill was a member of Frederick Baptist Church in St. Joseph, and a member of The American Legion Pony Express Post 359.

Bill was proceeded in death by: his mother, Mary Lessig Wilhite; fathers, Roy Clark and James Wilhite; daughter, Sandra K. Wilhite; son-in-law, Richard L. Warren; and daughter-in-law, Mary L Wilhite.

Bill is survived by: wife, Lou Wilhite; children, Debora Warren, Alexander Arkansas, William Wilhite II, St Joseph, Michael Wilhite (Linda), St Joseph, Mary Richter (James), Stewartsville, Teresa Pregan, Dearborn, Missouri, Cheryl Rush (Lloyd), Dearborn; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a special friend, Helen Beahler, and numerous co-workers and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Turner Family Funeral home in Stewartsville, followed by graveside service with military honors at 3:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Cemetery.

Christian burial will follow.

Memorials: Donor's Choice

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.