Wiley, Duane F. 1961-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Duane F. Wiley, beloved husband, father, and Papa Du, 61, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Dec. 28, 2022, with the love of his life, Sally, by his side.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1961, to Burl Franklin and Beverly Ann (Frederick) Wiley in St. Joseph, where he grew up and graduated from Central High School in 1980.

To plant a tree in memory of - Wiley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.