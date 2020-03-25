Wiles, Andrew W. 1978-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Andrew Wesley "Andy" Wiles, of Albany, formerly of Pattonsburg, Missouri and Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Stanley and Kim (Kraft) Wiles.

On June 7, 2003, he married Ashley Brown, in Pattonsburg.

Andy was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and a member of Gentryville Baptist Church, where he served as pastor for several years.

He loved the great outdoors whether hunting, fishing or coaching his children's sports teams. Andy enjoyed working with his hands, especially cabinetry and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Donald Kraft and Dan Meager.

Andy is survived by: his wife, Ashley; and children: Nathan, Andrew and Audrey; parents, Stanley and Kim Wiles; brother, Brad Wiles and wife, Rachel, and their children, Timothy and Bella; sister, Stephanie Terry and husband, Wayne, and their children, Johnathon and Elorah; grandmothers, Marie Kraft and Jahala Meager; in-laws, Greg and Kim Brown; sister-in-law, Cassie Brown, and her children: Cole, Harley and Bailey; brother-in-law, Clinton Brown and wife, Tabitha, and their child, Hunter; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Andy has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Honorary pallbearers include: Brent Cline, Jon Doolittle, Steve Binkley, Dave Starling, Bobby Flippo and J.J. Kraft.

An open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri, with a 10 person limit in the building at a time due to the COVID-19 virus.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family will hold a memorial service on their own.

Memorials may be made to: Andy Wiles Memorial Fund, to benefit his children, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.