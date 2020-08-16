Wildhagen, Noel K. 1950-2020

Noel Keith Wildhagen fell asleep on Aug. 13, 2020, at Cox Hospital, in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Christian and Bernice Wildhagen.

Noel grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School.

He then joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country for 29 years, 25 of which were with the 139th Rosecrans.

In 1998, Noel was married to Deborah Sautter.

Noel faithfully served as a Deacon for the SDA church.

Noel is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Candace Wildhagen.

He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Ann Wildhagen, of Springfield; his sister, Brenda Nichols; his brothers: Chris "Bud" Wildhagen, Arnold Wildhagen, Eric Wildhagen; his son, Daniel Wildhagen and wife, Christina; his daughters, Jeanne Allardyce and husband, Aaron; Tina Kunze and husband, Steve; Tammy Dockery and husband, Bub; sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, followed by a funeral service at the Springfield SDA, 702 S Belview Ave, 65802.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.