WARSAW, Mo. - Donald "Don" Charles Wilde, 87, Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Don was born Nov. 23, 1934, in West Point, Nebraska, the son of Henry and Helen (Zeplin) Wilde. Don grew up in St. Joseph and attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1952. After attending St. Benedicts College in Atchison, Kansas, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as a dental technician 2nd class on the USS Prairie. After returning from the Navy in 1958, Don earned a business degree in economics from the University of Missouri.
Don met the love of his life, Mary Pat Hirsch, and they were married on Dec. 26, 1955, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warsaw. They enjoyed 65 glorious years together. They raised five children, Bridget (Moe) Matthias, Kathy (Mark) Mason, Joseph Wilde (Lynn), Tom Wilde (Maria), and Chris Wilde (Mariah). They made their home in various locations all over the world, including Oceanside, California, Wichita, Kansas, Austin, Texas, and Warsaw. His manufacturing career took them to Bangkok, Thailand, and Manila, Philippines.
At 12 years old, he started working for Rudolph Pharmacy, where, on Saturdays, he would deliver prescriptions on his bike and maintain the building. At 18 years old, he worked at Goetz Brewery. In 1961, he worked for Bank of America. In 1963, Don worked for RL Watson Construction in Carlsbad, California. He learned a lot about building homes and gained knowledge that he used his whole life. In 1966, Don worked for General Dynamics in San Diego, California. In 1972 the family then moved to Wichita where Don worked for National Cash Register in Industrial Relations. In 1979, he was recruited to work for Data General in Austin. His job there as a manager took him all over the world.
Don was an amazing man. He dedicated his life to his wife, family, and God. He was very active in parish ministry at St. Ann Church, and a lifelong member of Jay Harris Council 8620 Knights of Columbus Council all in Warsaw. Don was an avid reader, eloquent writer, and a wonderful storyteller, especially about world and family history. He loved to work outside in the garden, travel the world, embracing all cultures and baking sweet treats for his family. He loved Bing cherries, pan fried crappie, hot sauce and Geedunks. He was a lifelong avid runner and recently participated in the CAP 10K in Austin. His favorite holiday was Halloween and he enjoyed watching the MU Tigers. He left us all with a great legacy of family and faith.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Pat (Hirsch) Wilde; his parents; brother, Robert Henry Wilde; and sister, Katherine Jean Wilde.
Don is survived by his loving children; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren who cherished their Grandpa Don; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream noon Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 11:30 a.m. The family will gather with friends 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Ann Catholic church, Warsaw, Missouri to fund the Prayer Garden.
