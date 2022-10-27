WARSAW, Mo. - Donald "Don" Charles Wilde, 87, Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Joseph.

Don was born Nov. 23, 1934, in West Point, Nebraska, the son of Henry and Helen (Zeplin) Wilde. Don grew up in St. Joseph and attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1952. After attending St. Benedicts College in Atchison, Kansas, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as a dental technician 2nd class on the USS Prairie. After returning from the Navy in 1958, Don earned a business degree in economics from the University of Missouri.

