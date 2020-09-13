Wildberger, Denise 1958-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Denise Wildberger, 62, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1958, to Gerald Arthur and Darlene Mae (Lesher) Sowers in Atchison, Kansas. Denise grew up in Atchison and graduated from Atchison High School.

On Sept. 30, 1977, she was united in marriage to Roger Paul Wildberger. After their marriage they lived in Kansas City and later made their home in Gower.

Denise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, singing, reading and listening to audio books.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Denise is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Rachel (William) Wendt, Roger Wildberger, and Rebecca Wildberger (Francisco Galindo); grandchildren, Bridget Crews, Kaylee Crews, Corinne Wendt, Adrian Galindo Wildberger; siblings, Connie Schnieder, Jeannie Sowers, and Steven Sowers; Charlene Huss; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward (Connie) Wildberger, Donna Assel, and Linda Wildberger; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.