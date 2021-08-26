Wilcoxson, Cheryl G. 1947-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Cheryl Gene (Sherry) Wilcoxson, 73, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, in Laramie, Wyoming.
She was born Oct. 11, 1947, to Clarence and Dorothy Honeycutt in St. Joseph.
Sherry married Steve Wilcoxson May 14, 1965. He survives in the home.
Sherry was a graduate of Faucett High School and began her career as an Air Force wife and mother.
She will be remembered as our family cook and caretaker. She loved taking care of her family, whether at home or in the forest.
She was preceded in death by: her father; mother; sisters, Linda Mason and Pamela Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Wilcoxson.
Survivors include: sons: Kipley Wilcoxson and Lonnie (Denise) Wilcoxson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Tommy Wilcoxson of Bellevue, Nebraska and Shane (Amy) Wilcoxson of Boise, Idaho; sister, Mary White (Mark) of Hiawatha, Kansas; brother, Jim (Carole) Honeycutt of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, who adored their Aunt Sherry.
Cremation is under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, Laramie, Wyoming.
She was everyone's uardian angel, she will be loved and missed very much.
Per her request, no services will be held.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
