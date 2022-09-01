Wilcox, Mary M. 1927-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary Margaret (George) Wilcox, 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2022, just shy of her 95th birthday.

Mary Margaret was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Eugene Howard George and Nellie Rose Troxell. She attended St. James and St. Francis School and graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Girls High School. She married William Clinton Wilcox on Aug. 7, 1948, settling in St. Joseph where they raised their six children. She and Bill later moved to South Bend, Indiana, then Chicago, Illinois, followed by Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. She returned to Missouri in 2001 but never stopped traveling.

