Wilcox, Mary M. 1927-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary Margaret (George) Wilcox, 94, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2022, just shy of her 95th birthday.
Mary Margaret was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Eugene Howard George and Nellie Rose Troxell. She attended St. James and St. Francis School and graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart Girls High School. She married William Clinton Wilcox on Aug. 7, 1948, settling in St. Joseph where they raised their six children. She and Bill later moved to South Bend, Indiana, then Chicago, Illinois, followed by Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. She returned to Missouri in 2001 but never stopped traveling.
After her children were grown, Mary Margaret got her Business AA from Pierce College in Los Angeles and worked at the West LA Medical Center in the Inspector General's office, where she was Secretary of the Year several times.
Besides her passion for her faith and her family, Mary loved her flowers. Her garden was a constant source of blooms and wonder. Mary was also an avid quilter with a strong belief that they could only be hand-stitched; she made quilts for all of her current great grandchildren. Plus she scoured antique stores so she could restore old quilts with precision and care to their original beauty.
Mary Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, William; her son, David; her parents; her brothers, Harry and Donald; and sisters, Shirley and Janice.
She is survived by her brothers, Archie George and Charles George (Patsy); and her children, Alan Wilcox (Chris), Joe Wilcox (Nancy), Jim Wilcox (Joanie), Kathleen (Joe Paquin), and Barb (Paul Skrentny). She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring at Mt. Olivet Chapel, in St. Joseph. Arrangements will be shared once plans are finalized.
Her children are at peace knowing Mom and Dad are together again and watching over us from Heaven. Mary Margaret lived a full life - strong in her faith, fiercely devoted to her family and friends, always ready for adventures and sightseeing, eager to grow and learn with the times - and leaves behind a tremendous legacy. She will be missed but will always be remembered.
Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arrangements: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wilcox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.