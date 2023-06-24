The eldest daughter of Chester and Gera Smith born on April 8, 1947, graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1965, and also from St. Joseph Jr. College. She enjoyed many of her working years with Schmitt & McClure, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons and for Henry W. Fricke, Jr. DDS.
She loved to cook, sing, write poetry and was thrilled to be a published author. She wrote many articles to the Editor's section of the St. Joseph News-Press when something caught her eye or heart. She taught children's Sunday School for over 20 years and was a proud founding member of the Strong Tower Baptist Church.
She was married to Richard L. Bradley and a daughter graced their lives. They later divorced and she married the love of her life, W. Michael Wigton, on Jan. 4, 1981. He brought with him to the marriage a son and daughter, and they made a great family of five.
W. Michael survives of the home. She leaves behind her children, Julie Sherr, of Loganville, Georgia, Jeffrey Wigton, of Texas, and Sarah (David) Harper, of Missouri City, Texas. Also, her grandchildren, Nicholas and Ashlyn Sherr, Jeremiah and Liberty Wigton; her precious sister and brother-in-law, Verlynn and Dino Sansone, of Platte City, Missouri; nephew, Ryan (Amber), Sansone of Platte City; niece, Adrian (Jason) Smith, of Kansas City; other sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; many friends; a wonderful church family; special friends, Pam Sunderland and Irene Sturgeon; and little sweetheart, Mason Matchett.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Tuesday, Strong Tower Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Valerie Wigton, please visit Tribute Store.
