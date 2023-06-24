Valerie Ann Wigton passed away on June 21, 2023.

The eldest daughter of Chester and Gera Smith born on April 8, 1947, graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1965, and also from St. Joseph Jr. College. She enjoyed many of her working years with Schmitt & McClure, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons and for Henry W. Fricke, Jr. DDS.

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Monday, June 26, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Jun 27
Memorial Service
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
3:00PM
Strong Tower Baptist Church
3406 St. Joseph Ave.
St. Joseph, MO 64506
