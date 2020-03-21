Wiggington, John

John Wiggington, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 2, 1942, St. Joseph.

John was an artist welder with Degginger Metal Works.

He was preceded in death by: wife, Carol Wiggington; parents, George and Marrilla Wiggington; son, Roger Wiggington; daughter, Stacey Wiggington.

Survivors include: son, Craig (Stephenie) Wiggington, St. Joseph; sister, Christy (Ron) Huber, of Omaha.

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.