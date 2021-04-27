Dylan Scott Allen Wiggington "Dyl Pickle, Dyl Sticker, Dilly Bird, The Voice, Wiggy", 26, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 16, 1994, in St. Joseph, son of Stephenie and Craig Wiggington. He attended Benton High School, and he was working at National Beef.

Dylan had two great loves of his life, Kansas City Chiefs and his children that were his world, He was always taking pictures of himself with the kids, we are blessed now to have those pictures. Dylan came into this world fighting for his life at Childrens Mercy. He embraced life and all the love offered to him. He never ended a phone call or text without saying "I Love You". We Love You Dylan.

Survivors include: his parents; four children, Connor, Lucy, Abbygail, and Max Wiggington; two brothers, Mathew Lenzmeier, Springfield, Missouri, and Michael (Megan) Lenzmeier of St. Joseph; nephews, Logan, Lucas, and Joseph Lenzmeier; Taylor Corcoran, mother of Connor and Lucy; Selena Embrey, mother of Abbygail; and Katherine Hatfield, mother of Max.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.