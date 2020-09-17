Timothy Wiggin, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1976 to Steven Wiggin and Robin Miller.
Timothy was a full-time dad.
He enjoyed gaming and his family.
Survivors include: partner, Toni Gannaway St. Joseph son, Merick Wiggin, St. Joseph; sister, Kellli Tigerstrom, Kansas City, Kansas; mother, Robin Miller, Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Cremation services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.