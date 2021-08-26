Wiedmer, Rodney W. 1943-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Rodney W. Wiedmer, 77, of Troy, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
He was born near Troy, on Nov. 26, 1943, to Charles and Lucille (Krousa) Wiedmer.
Rodney was united in marriage to Patricia A. Weber on Aug. 21, 1965. They had two children, Mike and Kim.
Rodney was preceded in death by: Patricia A. Wiedmer, his parents; and a brother, Robert.
On Feb. 14, 2019, Rodney married Susan Jones; she survives of the home.
He is also survived by: his son, Mike (Julie), St. Joseph; daughter, Kim Nelson (Eric), Happy Valley, Oregon; grandchildren: Mackenzie King (Kody), Drew Wiedmer, Dallas Wiedmer, Molly Nelson, Aidan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Mya Wiedmer and Gianna King; brothers, John Wiedmer (Patty) and Frank Wiedmer (Debbie); step children, Lisa Giffin and David Jones (Becky); step-grandchildren: Alex, Amelia, Brycen, Noah, Sam, Alli and Sarah; step-grandchildren, Landon, Reagan and Eloise.
Rod was jack of all trades and enjoyed travel to Branson, Missouri and the western states, where the mountains and canyons laid the geological history of the earth wide open.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Family suggests the wear of face mask for the visitation.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Memorials requested to the American Cancer Society.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
