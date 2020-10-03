Wiedmaier, Wilfred L. 1938-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Wilfred Lee Wiedmaier, age 81, was born Dec. 28, 1938 in Easton, Missouri, the son of Gilbert Martin and Letha Elizabeth (Cooper), Wiedmaier and passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Clarksdale, Missouri.

Willie proudly served in the United States Army, serving our Country from 1962 to 1964 and was stationed in Germany.

Willie and Diana Lynn Conley were united in marriage on Sept. 26, 1992, in Clarksdale. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for Local 101 for over 50 years. After his retirement he enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Wood Workers Guild in St. Joseph and was a 78 year Member of Catholic Order of Foresters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Haverkamp; and three brothers, Frank, James, and Edwin Wiedmaier.

Survivors include: his wife, Diana, of 28 years; three children, Bruce (Kellie) Wiedmaier, Terrell (Morgan) Waller, and Michelle (Patrick) Turner; three sisters, Yvonne Pfleider, Nancy Garton, Diane (George) Crouse; four brothers, Robert, Ronald, Gilbert, and Donald Wiedmaier; nine grandchildren, Manny, Mittchel, Easton, Emerson, James, Aidan, Thomas, Milo, and Samuel; and three great-grandchildren, Vincent, Drennin, and Jaelynn.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: Wildred Wiedmaier Memorial Fund.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.