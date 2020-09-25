Wiedmaier, Thelma J. 1936-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Thelma Jane Wiedmaier, 84, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 22, 2020.

She was born on July 20, 1936, to Dick and Mabel (Wilcox) Newell.

Jane was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1954.

She married Don Wiedmaier on Nov. 26, 1955.

Jane enjoyed attending craft shows, making crafts and collecting Fenton Glass.

Jane is preceded in death by: her parents, Dick and Mabel Newell; husband, Don Wiedmaier, Sr.; brothers, Virgil Newell, James Newell and Roy Newell; sister, Dorothy Smart; and great-grandson, Matthew Eberhart.

Survivors: sons, Don (Susan) Wiedmaier and Jeff (Vickie) Wiedmaier, Cameron; daughters, Virginia Rhodes (Howard Hackett) Cameron, Donna (Michael) Thomas, Gallatin, Missouri, Sue (Dennis) Singleton, Linneus, Missouri, and Lois (Ron) Holland, Glendale, Arizona; brother, Richard (Ruth) Newell, Turney, Missouri; 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m., with visitation following, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Memorial Fund: Three Rivers Hospice.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.