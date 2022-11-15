Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Wiedmaier, 89, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Clemence M. Augustine and Mary Katherine (Mollus) Augustine.

Mary Kay attended high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph, Missouri where her experiences molded her strong spirituality and lifelong devotion to her faith as a member of Saint Francis Xavier Church. After graduating high school in 1950, she earned a degree at Platte Business School and worked in the banking field. She married Albert John Wiedmaier Jr. on Oct. 1, 1955, and later became a full-time mother to her four children.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wiedmaier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.