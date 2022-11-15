Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Wiedmaier, 89, passed away Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 10, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Clemence M. Augustine and Mary Katherine (Mollus) Augustine.
Mary Kay attended high school at Convent of the Sacred Heart in St. Joseph, Missouri where her experiences molded her strong spirituality and lifelong devotion to her faith as a member of Saint Francis Xavier Church. After graduating high school in 1950, she earned a degree at Platte Business School and worked in the banking field. She married Albert John Wiedmaier Jr. on Oct. 1, 1955, and later became a full-time mother to her four children.
The family shared a strong bond in sports. For decades, Mary Kay often tailgated and attended Chiefs and Royals games. She had a special knack for autograph collecting. Attending events like the U.S. Open Golf Tournament, she'd greet sports professionals with a Sharpie, a smile, and memorabilia they'd always be eager to sign.
Her passion for travel led her to adventures across the country from Washington, D.C. memorials to California coasts, and Colorado cliffs to Florida amusement parks. For her 80th birthday, family members treated her to a trip to Hawaii.
Often-forgetful family members would always be impressed by her sharp memory. With little effort, she would remind someone of the dates of past events, and offer much-needed reminders of what to pack and carry close to those about to leave home.
Mary Kay loved to sit on her back porch where she would soak up late-day sunlight and pen journal-style handwritten notes conveying her loving attention to family on postcards, letters, and cards in her elegant cursive style. Later collected together by family and presented to her as a gift, these handwritten notes became a treasured journal of her unique life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Wiedmaier Jr., in 1990.
With the most loving gratitude and fondest remembrances, she is survived by her children Mary Lynn Wiedmaier, AJ (Judy) Wiedmaier, and Rick Wiedmaier of St. Joseph, and Wes Wiedmaier of Lakewood, Colorado; granddaughters, Melanie (Jason) North of Clark, Missouri, and Stacy (Josh) Nagai of Garden Grove, California; great-grandson, Joaquin Nagai; and sister-in-law, Susan (Wiedmaier) Collings.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mir House or Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Wiedmaier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
