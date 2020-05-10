CAMERON, Mo. - Craig Douglas Wiedmaier, 61, Cameron, passed away May 5, 2020, surrounded by those he loved.

Craig was born in Cameron, Oct. 3, 1958, to Calvin and Betty (Bartee) Wiedmaier.

He graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1977.

Craig grew up working for his dad, along with his brothers and sisters.

After Calvin retired, Craig took over Wiedmaier Construction in 1997, and operated it until his passing.

He is preceded by: his parents, Calvin and Betty Lou; daughter, Shelly Lynn; grandson, Able; sister, Cinda; and nephews, KC and Asa.

Survivors: wife, Cora, of the home; sons, Jesse (Ashley) Elliot, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Jeremy (Jenny) Wiedmaier, Cameron; daughter, Lindsay Dority, Independence, Missouri; stepson, Tyler (Lanelle) Whiteaker, Cameron; nephew, Justin Whiteaker, Cameron; three grandchildren: Sophie, Emily and Taylen; mother-in-law, Linda Terrance; five sisters: Judy Cringan, Amazonia, Missouri, Linda (Jim) Thompson, Omaha, Arkansas, Cheryl Wiedmaier, Amazonia, Debbie Wiedmaier, Hollister, Missouri, and Pam (Tom) Selman, Angola, Indiana; four brothers: Calvin (Yvonne) Wiedmaier, Powersite, Missouri, Marcus Wiedmaier, Omaha, Arkansas, Rick (Meta) Wiedmaier, Kirbyville, Missouri, and Randy (Cheryl) Vilonia, Arkansas; along with several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Craig was a member of the NRA.

He enjoyed raising bees, building homes, fishing, growing flowers and being with his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangement by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson. com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.