Wiederholt, Sr. Marie F. 1927-2020

O'FALLON, Mo. - Sr. Marie Frances Wiederholt CPPS, 93, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Conception, Missouri, died Sept. 11, 2020. She was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Valentine and Mary (Bliley) Wiederholt.

A member of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon. Sr. Marie Frances acquired three Master's Degrees: Education, Psychology, and Philosophy. She was an elementary teacher and principal 16 years, an Archdiocesan Elementary supervisor two years, an instructor 19 years at St. Mary's College, a Department Chair and Professor at St Charles Community College/University 20 years and a Computer Lab assistant three years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gerald, Ray, Al, Donald, Marvin, and Vincent and sisters: Rosalie, Lucille, and Dorothy Wiederholt.

Survivors include: brothers: Fr. Clarence Wiederholt, Jefferson City, Missouri and Bob (Nina) Wiederholt, Maryville, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and Sisters of the Most Precious Blood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will noon on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366-2299.

