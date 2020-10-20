Wiederholt, Marvin 1937-2020

RAVENWOOD, Mo. - Marvin Wiederholt, 83, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Orilla's Way in Grant City, Missouri.

Marvin was born on March 3, 1937, in Conception Junction, Missouri, to Edward P. and Rose C. (Miller) Wiederholt. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Parnell and Tri-C American Legion Post #464 in Conception Junction. He was a farmer and had worked for Energizer for 22 years.

He married Carmelita M. Kelmel on Jan. 4, 1964, in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Nov. 22, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents and eight siblings, Loretta Lehmer, Gerald Wiederholt, Beatrice Lager, Norbert Wiederholt, Eddie Wiederholt, Margaret Smith, Leroy Wiederholt, Kathleen Cole, Millie Teeter and two great-grandchildren, Enzley Ault and Corbin Wiederholt.

He is survived by: his children, Christopher Wiederholt, Conception Junction, Regina Wiederholt, Crystal Lake, Illinois, Ronald (Diane) Wiederholt, Ravenwood, and Eddie (Tiffany) Wiederholt, Ravenwood; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Delores Umphrey, Stanberry, Missouri.

Mr. Wiederholt has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial Mass 10 a..m Thursday, Oct. 22 at St. Joseph's Parish in Parnell. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at St. Mary's Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri.

Rosary 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at St. Joseph's Parish. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7 p.m.

The family suggests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.