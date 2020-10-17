STANBERRY, Mo. - Martin, 93, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Martin was born on March 14, 1927, to Aloysius J. and Anna (Durbin) Wiederholt, in Clyde, Missouri.

He met Janice Grooms (Walsh) at the Frog Hop in St. Joseph. They were married on July 30, 1952.

Martin joined the Army in July 1945, he was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1946. Martin was fortunate to be able to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

He was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Peter Catholic Church, in Stanberry, for many years. Later he moved to Maryville, Missouri, and became a member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church. Martin was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The American Legion.

Martin owned and operated Wiederholt Apco Service Station from 1964 until 1990 when he sold the station and all of its contents. Later, he earned his CDL license and delivered gas around Stanberry. He really enjoyed mowing his lawn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; son, T. David Walsh; and sister, Emerita Simmerman.

Survivors include: children, Debbie Hatfield (Steve), Dan Wiederholt (Karen), Cindy Tunell (Roger), Randy Wiederholt (Jean), Ruth Bocchino (Jim); grandchildren, Clifford Nelson, David Hatfield, Kathleen (Sender) Hatfield, Joe and Becky Wiederholt, Nick and Jake Bocchino; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Charlie Sender, Cole Rylee Nelson, Elliot Hatfield, Harper Wiederholt.

Private Graveside service and inurnment under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.