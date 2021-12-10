Wiederholt, Kenneth W. 1950-2021 Guilford, Mo.

GUILFORD, Mo. - Kenneth "Bear" Walter Wiederholt, 71, of Guilford, Missouri, left this world into the arms of Jesus Dec. 8, 2021, at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph.
Kenny was born Oct. 8, 1950, to Charles and Amelia (Stoll) Wiederholt in Maryville, Missouri. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Seth Gibler.
Kenny graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Junction, Missouri.
50 years ago, on May 29, 1971, Kenny married the love of his life, Judy Toombs from Darlington, Missouri. He was a devoted husband, good dad, and a wonderful grandpa.
He is survived by his wife Judy of the home; two sons, Chad Wiederholt of Bolckow, Missouri, and Coby (Danyell) Wiederholt, of Guilford; two grandchildren, Landon and Rylin Wiederholt; three brothers, Tim (Trish) and Alan (Cheryl) Wiederholt of Guilford, and Scott (Kim) Wiederholt of Bolckow; two sisters, Chris (Dave) Meyer of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Janet Gibler of King City, Missouri; his mother-in-law, Pauline Toombs of Darlington; two brothers-in-law, Darrel (Diane) Toombs of Stanberry, Missouri, and Kevin Toombs of Darlington; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Kenny will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Open- Door Christian Church in Bolckow, Missouri. The funeral time will be 10:30 a.m. the burial will follow funeral services at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri. A visitation will be held at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials can be directed in Kenny's name to the Open-Door Christian
Center, Bolckow, MO.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
