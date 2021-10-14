Wiederholt, Kayla 1955-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Kayla Wiederholt, 66, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at an Albany, Missouri, hospital.
She was born on May 24, 1955, in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Edwin and Beatrice (Smith) Manley.
On Aug. 22, 1985, she married Leon Wiederholt in Savannah, Missouri.
In recent years, Kayla ran a quilting business and also spent many years running the auto body shop, internet and farming businesses with her husband, Leon. She was his partner in many things. She loved all animals and especially loved riding horses and camping in remote areas in the Appalachian Mountains. She and Jillian also went to an organized week long trail ride every October. She just completed this trip last week.
Kayla attended the Baptist Church in Maryville every Sunday and was baptized at an early age. She and Leon attended both the Alanthus and Albany Church of Christ after marriage.
She belonged to the Four Rivers Horse Show Circuit. She loved to travel, go camping and bowling and enjoyed flying their plane with Leon. She was an exceptional mother and "Ninny" to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Tricia Stephenson.
Kayla is survived by her husband, Leon Wiederholt, of the home; daughter, Jillian (Justin) Donovan, Darlington, Missouri; sons, Rhagen (Amanda) Wiederholt, Stanberry, and Devon Stephenson, Maryville; grandchildren, Brantly, and Madison Donovan, Jayden, Abbi, Kaelyn Wiederholt, Gage and Chase Stephenson; mother-in-law, Joyce Wiederholt, Stanberry; brothers-in-law, Tim (Susie) Wiederholt, Stanberry, and Nick (Danelle) Wiederholt, Olathe, Kansas; and a sister-in-law, Rosalee Zink, St. Joseph.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Jennings Cemetery, Alanthus Grove, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Kayla Wiederholt Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
