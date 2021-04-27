STANBERRY, Mo. — Amelia Clare “Mick” Wiederholt, 90, Stanberry, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at a Stanberry, nursing home.

She was born on October 25, 1930, the daughter of John and Agnes (Coppersmith) Stoll.

On October 25, 1949, she married Charles J. Wiederholt, Jr. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2011.

Mick was a dedicated farm wife and mother who valued time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanberry.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; grandson, Seth Charles Gibler; sisters, Sister Miriam Stoll, Alice Redden and Lucille Henggeler; and four brothers, Leo, Lawrence, Vincent, and Alfred Stoll.

Mick is survived by: her children, Kenny “Bear” (Judy) Wiederholt, Guilford, Missouri, Christine (David) Meyer, Missouri Valley, Iowa, Jan (Lecil) Gibler Wallace, King City, Missouri, Tim (Trish) Wiederholt, Guilford; Alan (Cheryl) Wiederholt, Gulford, and Scott (Kim) Wiederholt, Bolckow, Missouri; sister, Marthann Gross; brothers, Gene (Joan) Stoll, Don (Ruth Ann) Stoll, Gerald (Nancy) Stoll, and Ed (Agnes) Stoll; sisters-in-law, Norma (Bob) Shively, Darleen Stoll, Carol Stoll, Stella Wiederholt; brother-in-law, Lucian (Mary Rose) Wiederholt; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri. Burial will follow in the St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association and/or the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.