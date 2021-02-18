Bonnie Carol (Pitts) Wickham, of St. Joseph, was born on July 17, 1937, and passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. She was 83 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Ruth (Kuhnert) Pitts Berkshire and her sister, Clara Eiman.

Bonnie is survived by: her three children: Janell (Jerry) Templeton of League City, Texas, Brad (Brenda) Wickham of St. Joseph, Michelle (Allan) Legault of Beaumont, Texas; brother, Jim Pitts (Joan) of DeKalb, Missouri; and sister, Geraldine Gillett of St. Joseph.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Upon graduating from Benton High School, she attended Platt Gard Business College on a scholarship.

Bonnie was a stay-at-home mother raising her family for many years. In 1982, she went to work at St. Joseph Convention & Business Bureau until her retirement, in 2005.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huffman United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.