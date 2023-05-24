Wichmann, Larry R. 1938-2023 Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Larry Ray Wichmann, 84, died peacefully Monday, May 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his wife, Kay, and his family.
Larry is preceded in death by his son, Dan; parents, John and Helen (Vogt); his brother, Charles (Marguerite); sister-in-law, Wynona.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathryn (Fiser); his brother, Robert; his children, Debbie (Gene) Stoyko, Doug (Ellen), and David (Anne); his grandchildren, Danelle (Daniel) Alderman, Dominique (Matt) Batchelor, Ashley Stokyo (Colby Tomlinson), Thomas, Therese, Laryssa Stoyko (Jake Baca), Jack, Audrey, and Luke; his seven great-grandchildren, including one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was born on May 12, 1938, and raised in Homestead, Iowa. He met the love of his life at the age of 15 years old, graduated from the University of Iowa, and had a long successful career at Quaker Oats, accomplishing 36 years of loyal service.
Larry and Kay retired to a lakefront home on the Lake of the Ozarks, which became a treasured place for the entire family to create countless memories. 17 years ago, Larry and Kay returned to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be near family and longtime friends.
Larry will forever be known as a man of faith, a business and community leader, and most of all a family man.
A visitation was held held on Thursday May 11, 2023, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, Iowa, by Rev. Dean Rothchild. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, 201 1st Ave, Hiawatha, IA, 55223. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
