Whorton, Georgia L. 1933-2021 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. - Georgia Lee (Simerly) Whorton, 87, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Rosendale, Missouri, at the family home the daughter of William "Bill" and Thelma (Profitt) Simerly.

Georgia graduated from Union Star High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Basil "Don" Whorton on Oct. 9, 1953. To this union, six children were born. Don preceded her in death on March 5, 1983.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Leroy Simerly, Bud Simerly, Donna VanMeter, Lynn Vaughan and Johnny Simerly; son-in-law, Ron Garton; sisters-in-law, Betty Simerly, Judy Simerly, Neva Wolford and Hazel Whorton; brothers-in-law, Joe Kimmel, Max Vaughan, Zodie VanMeter, Bill Wolford and Pete Wheeler.

Georgia is survived by her children, Cheryl Garton, St. Joseph, Donald (Jackie) Whorton, Union Star, Douglas (Beth) Whorton, Kansas City, Missouri, David Whorton, Union Star, Rex (Connie) Whorton, Holton, Kansas, Ivan (Marilyn) Whorton, St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Katy Kimmel, Union Star; siblings, Dale Simerly, Union Star, Paul (Ann Marie) Simerly, Peoria, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Simerly, Union Star, and Dixie Wood, Savannah, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Jay Whorton, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Union Star Cemetery, Union Star. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 4 p.m. Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Union Star United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.