Stephen (Steve) Whittington, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a three year battle with cancer.

Steve was born May 30, 1950, in St. Joseph, to the late Clyde, Jr. and Ingeborg (Schnelle) Whittington.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam.

Prior to his retirement in 2012, he worked as a Leak Survey Foreman for Missouri Gas Energy.

Steve was a member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, United Steelworkers #267 and Duncan Hills Golf Course.

He married JoAnn Jackson on Nov. 6, 1970, in St. Joseph, and she survives.

Also surviving are: son Ryan Whittington and his family, Amy and Colin; daughter, Amy Moore and husband, E.J.; grandchildren: Zachary, Ella, Karmin, Kailey, Payton; brother, Richard "Dick" Whittington, Springfield, Missouri; sister, Rosemarie Rothwell, of Kingman, Arizona; and many special friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to: Mosaic Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund for Veterans.

The family wishes to thank Dr. A.J., Lauren Short, A.P.R.N., and the entire staff of Mosaic Cancer Center and the staff of Three Rivers Hospice, for their care and support.

Open visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m.

Services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Ashland United Methodist Church, with Rev. Doug Walter officiating.

All are welcome.

Service will also be live streamed at: aumcfamily.org.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.