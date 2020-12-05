Opal Faye Whittington, 95, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Living Community of St Joseph. She was born Jan. 4 ,1925, in Gentry, Missouri, to Elma "Grace" Summa Hazelwood and Homer C. Hazelwood. United in marriage to Earl William Whittington on May 28, 1946. She was a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Delores Ann; husband, Earl; parents; sister, Fern Phillips; brothers, Edward and Woodrow Hazelwood.

Survivors include her three children, Jerry Whittington (Linda) Savannah, Missouri, Connie Blakley (Robert) St Joseph, Linda Warner (Michael) Kansas City, Missouri; and grandchildren, Christopher D. Schooling, St Joseph, Kayli M Warner, State College, Pennsylvania; and nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.