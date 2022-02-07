Whittington, Jerry E. 1948-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Jerry E. Whittington 74, of Savannah, passed away Friday Feb. 4, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center.
He was born Jan.22, 1948, in Gentry, Missouri, son of the late Opal and Earl Whittington.
He graduated from Central High School class of 1966, and had worked at Sunshine sign company.
He enjoyed spending time on the Missouri River, boating, fishing and exploring.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: wife, Linda Whittington of the home; sisters, Linda (Michael) Warner, Kansas City, Missouri and Connie (Robert) Blakley, St. Joseph; best friend, Mike Terrill, Kansas City; niece, Kayli Warner, Atlanta, Georgia; and nephew, Christopher Schooling.
He will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.