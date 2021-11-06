Whitt, Rosemary M. 1953-2021 Rae, Mo.

RAE, Mo. - Rosemary Mae Whitt, age 68, was born May 15, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Floyd and Verla (Lueck) Best, and passed away Nov. 3, 2021, with her family at her side.
Rosemary and Ivan Whitt were united in marriage May 23, 1970, in Riverside, Missouri. To this union a daughter was born. Throughout their life together, Rosemary and Ivan built many homes in the Maysville, Missouri, area. Rosemary was a Custodian of Maysville R1 School District for 26 years after retiring in 2011. She loved camping and traveling with Ivan, shopping with Becky, working with the kids at school, gardening, and planting flowers. Later in life you could see Rosemary and Milo taking a cruise in the golf cart around town.
Rosemary was the most selfless person you would ever meet and had a loving soul that touched the lives of everyone she ever met.
She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Best, and her husband, Ivan Whitt.
Survivors include her mother, Verla Best; daughter, Becky (Mitch) Rogge; sister, Carol (Bill) Bane; brother, John (Tammy) Best; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery of Maysville. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers: Hopewell Baptist Church or Living Hope Food Pantry.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
