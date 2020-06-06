Whitsell Sr., Larry W.

Larry W. Whitsell, Sr.

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Larry W. Whitsell Sr., 67, of rural Clarksdale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He passed away at his home, surrounded by the angels of heaven and his beloved wife.

Larry was born in St. Joseph, to William J. and Helen M. (Walters) Whitsell.

He attended Maysville High School, graduating in 1970.

On Nov. 23, 1979, Larry married the love of his life and soul mate, Linda Rush.

A really good baseball player, Larry played ball as short stop and second base, and was an excellent pitcher. He played the game avidly from the time he was about two years old to way up in his 50's. He absolutely loved it, playing nearly every weekend.

Larry enjoyed his grandkids immensely, hunting and fishing with them whenever he could.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda, of 40+ plus years; children: Michelle Guyer (Rick), Stacy Wright (Mike), Larry Whitsell Jr. (Christina), Heather Mejia (Mark), and Sabrina Barron; siblings: Bruce Whitsell (Pat), Karen Baskett, and Linda Larsen (Marlin); brother in law, Larry Rush (Mona); grandchildren, Chris (Bree), Nick, Matthew (Lynn), Josh, Jordan, Lane, Dakota, Enrique, and Alonzo; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; special friends, Vern Todd, Mike Barton, "D", Greg Muehlenbacher; and a multitude of other relatives and a host of dear friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the Clarksdale Christian Church, Clarksdale, at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, with Sherry Corder and Pastor Jonathan Garlock, officiating.

Christian Burial will follow, at St. Joseph Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at the Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to: the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Hospital, in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.