Gary Whitmore, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.

He was born Sept. 6, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Francis and Frances (Vanmeter) Whitmore.

Gary enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father; and twin sister, Sherrie Martin.

Survivors include children, Chris Whitmore (Michelle), Brooke Oehring (Ed), Ty Whitmore (Rachelle); eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; mother, Frances Whitmore; brother, Mike Whitmore (Connie).

In memory of Gary, the family ask that everyone please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

