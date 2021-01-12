Vicki Whitman-Fletcher, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

She was born March 5, 1950, in St. Joseph to Cash and Kathryn (Lisetor) Whitman, III.

Vickie's work career included Tiffany & Co. Atlanta, Georgia, Impeccable Pig and Christian Family Care Agency for Children in Phoenix, Arizona. After moving back to Prairie Village, Kansas, Ms. Fletcher was a realtor for Reece Nichols.

Vicki previously had served on the boards of both the Noyes Home for Children and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Cash Whitman III; stepfather, Jack Tootle; son, Rew Fletcher; and aunt, Helen L. Kane.

Survivors include her mother, Kathryn Tootle; stepsister, Kathy Tootle Ames; and stepbrother, John Tootle.

Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Livestream, online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.