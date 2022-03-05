Whitham, Lexi 1946-2022 Mound City, Mo.

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Alexis Gail "Lexi" (Acton) Whitham passed away March 3, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born in Forest City, Missouri, on April 14, 1946, the daughter of Henry Alexis "Hank" and Bertha May (Boyd) Acton.
Lexi graduated from Forest City High School in 1964, and later from Gard Business College in St. Joseph.
She married Larry Whitham and they later divorced.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Joan Martin.
Lexi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Derrick Wayne (Abelina Kristeen) Smith, Mound City, Missouri; nieces, Vicky Myer and Donna Guyer; and nephews, Scott and Rob Steward.
Lexi worked for American Family Insurance and Southwestern Bell, both of St. Joseph; and Pacific Bell of Oceanside, California. She operated the Duck Inn of Mound City before working for King's C Store for many years.
Services: Tuesday, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
