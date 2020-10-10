Whitfield, Linden E. 1963-2020

Linden E. Whitfield, 57, of St. Joseph, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Atchison Amberwell Hospital.

Visitation with family will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Private family burial of cremated remains will be Friday, Oct. 16, at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

The family request memorials to help with final expenses and they may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

Linden was born on Feb. 22, 196, in St. Joseph, the son of Joe and Evelyn L. (Herbers) Whitfield. He graduated in 1981 from West Platte High School, Weston, Missouri.

Linden worked for the Atchison Street Dept. before joining the Atchison Police Dept. in 1987. He attended the Police Academy in Hutchinson, Kansas, was an officer and fire arms instructor for APD until 2001. He then worked for Ferrell Gas Company and presently worked for the ACME Vending Company, St. Joseph. Linden was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Rushville. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and golfing.

He was married to Billie K. (Burnett) Whitfield in 1983. They were divorced in 1996. He was married to Lori (Steele) Dugger in 1997 and they were divorced in 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Tiffany Whitfield-Gallagher, Atchison; three sons, Kyle, Drake, and Gage Whitfield, all of Atchison; two half sisters, Kay Green, Sedalia, Missouri and Carol Heruman, Gladstone, Missouri; four grandchildren, Aiden, Addisen, Adaleigh, and Adler Gallagher, Atchison.

His parents and a half brother, Jerry Whitfield, preceded him in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.