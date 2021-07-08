Dale C. Whiteside
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Former State Representative (11th District) Dale Curtis Whiteside, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on July 4, 2021, at his home.
Private funeral services will be held. Friends may call at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church or the Livingston County 4-H Foundation and may left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington; Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
