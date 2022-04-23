Whitesel, Mary J. 1971-2022 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Mary JoAnn Whitesel (Mignery), 50, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from natural causes. She was such a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed.
Mary graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph. She went on to study fine arts at MWSU and proudly served eight years as an Air Traffic Controller in the U.S. Navy.
Mary's smile, compassion, deep empathy for others and playfulness lit up the world of those that knew and loved her. Over the years, Mary could be found exploring her passion for fine arts, traveling the world with friends, enjoying road trips, volunteering, celebrating life, enjoying the outdoors, and supporting others in need. She never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. Anyone that truly knew Mary, knew she had such a big heart. She loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that Mary is now at peace surrounded by light.
Mary was so much more than her struggles. Her unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father is the foundation upon which she always strived to build her life. Her free-spirited journey through life was befitting of her beautiful gypsy spirit.
Mary is reunited with her birth mother, grandparents, and a foster sister. She is survived by a "patchwork quilt" family, sewn lovingly together and consisting of beloved biological family, a foster care family, supportive friends, and adored pets.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
A celebration of life for Mary is scheduled for noon on May 6, 2022, at Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, LLC, 2026 W. Woodland St. Springfield, MO 65807. A graveside service with military honors will take place on the same day at 2 p.m. at Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 E. Seminole St. Springfield, Mo 65804.
The family asks that donations be sent to Safe to Sleep, Noyes Home for Children or Protect our Defenders, in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.