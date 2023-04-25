Whiteman, Charlotte E. 1948-2023 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Charlotte Elaine (Horsman) Whiteman, "Mama Char", passed away April 22, 2023, surrounded by family members and loved ones. She was born Oct. 2, 1948, at home in Amity, Missouri, on the family farm.
She attended Amity Elementary, graduating from Maysville R1 in 1966. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Steven L. Whiteman. To that union three children were born, Candace, Jill, and Rex. Once the children were of school age, she worked as a teacher's aide at Maysville schools. She then worked in banking, as a 911 coordinator for Dekalb County, and the past twenty years at Vivco Components.
Charlotte is proceeded in death by her husband of 40 years, Steve Whiteman; parents, Lloyd and Dorothy Horsman; sister, Connie McKee; and nephew, Dustin Scott.
She is survived by daughters, Candace Rowland, Jill Weaver (Bill); son, Rex Whiteman (Angie Spencer); grandchildren, Mackenzie Elifrits, Makayla Brown, Madison Rowland, Catharine Whiteman, and Emily Whiteman; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Hilarry, Jensen, Daryn, Jameson, Dawson, and Cayson; siblings, Janet Young (Donnie), Doug Horsman (Chris), Jeanne Ann Pollard (Michael); numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was a member of the First Christian Church of Maysville, Oak Lawn Cemetery Board, and co-founder of the Maysville nightly patrol with her sister and best friend, Janet. Her hobbies included cross stitch, sewing, reading, attending grandchildren's activities, and most of all, caring for others. There was never an empty chair at her table.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
In honor of Charlotte, donations can be made to the Oak Lawn Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Whiteman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.