Whiteman, Charlotte E. 1948-2023 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Charlotte Elaine (Horsman) Whiteman, "Mama Char", passed away April 22, 2023, surrounded by family members and loved ones. She was born Oct. 2, 1948, at home in Amity, Missouri, on the family farm.

She attended Amity Elementary, graduating from Maysville R1 in 1966. On May 28, 1966, she was united in marriage to Steven L. Whiteman. To that union three children were born, Candace, Jill, and Rex. Once the children were of school age, she worked as a teacher's aide at Maysville schools. She then worked in banking, as a 911 coordinator for Dekalb County, and the past twenty years at Vivco Components.

