Paul F. White, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
He was born Feb. 12, 1937, in St. Joseph, son of Pearl and William White.
He graduated from Forest City High School.
He served in the United States Navy.
Paul worked 30 years for St. Joseph Light & Power as a Journeyman.
He enjoyed woodworking, and he was a faithful Christian. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church.
Paul was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Bob White and Ogden "Dean" White; and sister, Margaret Woolsey.
Survivors include: his long time loyal friend, Lorrie Hudson of St. Joseph, and her family; the Wayne Ezzell family; daughter, Cindy (Jim) McCarthy of Owosso, Oklahoma; son, Paul Jr. (Connie) White, of Sperry, Oklahoma; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery with Navy Funeral Honors.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the New Home Baptist Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
