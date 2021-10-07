White, Merle R. 1922-2021 Hopkins, Mo.

HOPKINS, Mo. - Merle Ray White, 99, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home.
Merle was born on July 16, 1922, in Nodaway County, Missouri, to Ralph and Nora Blanche (Booth) White. He was a 1940 graduate Maryville High School. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II on the USS McCawley. He was a farmer and owner and operator of the Roxy Theatre in Hopkins along with his father for many years.
He was a member of the Hopkins Christian Church, fifty-year member of the Glen Ulmer American Legion Post #288, Xenia Lodge #50 and a longtime member of the Levi & Lace Square Dance Club.
He married Mary Ellen Hall on June 24, 1942, in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents, son, Ronald E. White; two sisters, Velma Conz and Vera Owens; and two brothers, Donald White and Forrest White.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra (Steve) Alexander, Hopkins; daughter-in-law, Linda (Pat) McKee, Maryville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Virginia Petersen, Johnston, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Earl Hall, Jr. Bedford, Iowa and Floyd (Gloria) Hall, West Bend, Oregon; six grandchildren, Sonya (Mark) Nistendirk, Sim (Julie) White, Shanna (Bill) South, Stan (Lindsey) Alexander, Cameron (Kenzie) White and Kaci (Brandon) Flippo; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Hopkins Christian Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the church. The family suggests memorials to Hopkins Christian Church.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
