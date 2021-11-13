White, Mary A. 1948-2021 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Mary Anne White, 73, Tarkio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio.
Preceded: parents, Lawrence D. and Juanita Eleanor (Kneib) Kelley; husband, Foster White; brother, Rolland (Gail) Kelley; brother-in-law, John White.
Survivors: children: Bruce (Stephanie) White, Kellie (Ronnie) Murry, David (Melissa) White, all of Tarkio; 10 grandchildren: Spencer, Kelsey (fiance, Scott), Bryce, Karlly, Dayton (fiance, Erika) , Autumn, Linkin, Kennedy, Delainee, Karsyn; one great granddaughter, Parker Murry; two brothers, Tom (Gloria) Kelley John (Judy) Kelley, all of Faucett, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Open visitation 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Davis Funeral Home, where family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m.
Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Memorials: Three Rivers Hospice, St. Joseph.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
