OMAHA, Neb. - Thomas William White, Jr., 66, Omaha, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
On Jan. 10, 1955, he was born in St. Joseph, to Joyce (Doubledee) and Dr. Thomas W. White, D.D.S.
Thomas graduated from Central High School then served in the United States Navy. Later, he worked in maintenance for hotels.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Trenace Brewer.
Survivors include: his sister, Denise Young (Steve) of St. Joseph; stepmother, Christine White of St. Joseph; half-brothers, William "B.T" Thomas White (Becky) of St. Joseph, Dr. Jonathan White D.D.S. (Melinda) of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews, David (Tasha), Reichen, Latham Young, Allen, Texas, Scott (Lindsey), Crew Young, Walnut Creek, California.
Private family services to be held at a later date under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.
