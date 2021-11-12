KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Edward Allen White Jr., 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Kansas City. He was born July 25, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Linda and the late Edward White Sr. He attended Central High School.
Ed was preceded in death by his father; sons, Ryan and Edward White III; and daughter, Precious.
Survivors include mother, Linda White; sons, Nicholas, and Brandon; grandchildren, Jace and Sadie; sisters, Tammy (Robert) Phillippe, Angela (Thomas) Martin, Melinda (Mike) Evans and Jennifer (Jim) White.
There are no scheduled services at this time. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Edward White memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
